When Steph Curry went to Under Armour in 2013, he was roasted by fans as UA wasn't exactly seen as a performance basketball sneaker brand. Mostly hoopers went to brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, and even Converse. Under Armour, however, was a much harder sell.

Despite this, Curry stuck with the brand, even through some of the weaker silhouettes that came out in the early years of his partnership. He had a ton of faith in the brand, and over the last few years, Under Armour has been stronger than ever before. This is especially true with the launch of the Curry UA 10.

Michael Urakami/Getty Images

According to a new feature from Rolling Stone's Matt Sullivan, Steph and Under Armour are in the midst of working on a lifetime deal that is very much in the same vein as what LeBron got with Nike. Effectively, Curry could get paid $1 billion for the rest of his life.

Curry is one of the greatest players of this generation, and this kind of payday is well deserved. Whether or not Under Armour will make a return on the investment in Curry's shoes alone, still remains to be seen.

Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

