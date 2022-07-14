Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and now that he wants to be traded out of Brooklyn, there is an arms race involving the star. For now, it seems like trade talks have cooled off for Durant, although there are plenty of teams who have been interested. One such team is the Golden State Warriors, who already know what it's like to have KD on their team.

In the eyes of many, this trade simply wasn't possible. Why would KD want to do this, and why would Steph Curry want to do it, especially after winning an NBA title with a core of players that skews younger. Well, according to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, it seems like Curry is plotting something interesting.

Elsa/Getty Images

Per Bucher:

"A league source says Curry has reached out several times to Durant, eager to improve his chances of winning a fifth championship and surpassing LeBron James, with whom Curry is currently tied at four titles each."

This report has not been verified by other sources as of right now, although it is easy to see why Steph would want to play with KD again given just how successful their first pairing was.

Michael Urakami/Getty Images

[Via]