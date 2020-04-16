During the first couple of weeks of the season, Steph Curry ended up breaking his hand and was forced to miss a considerable amount of action. After months of rehab, Curry finally got back into the Golden State Warriors lineup but faced yet another setback when he got sick with a fever. This was back in March when the Coronavirus began to pick up steam in the United States.

Curry ended up getting tested and thankfully, his test came back negative. Despite this, Curry went through days of unease as he was worried that he could have the virus everyone was talking about. In a new piece for TIME Magazine, Curry admitted that he locked himself in his room for days just to avoid people. He knew this was serious and wanted to protect those around him.

Per Curry:

“March 6. That’s when it all became very real. I had just played my first basketball game in months the night before, and conversations were swirling about what this virus might mean for the league. That night, I started to feel sick. The fever set in. First at 100. Then 101. My first thought was, “What are the chances? Could this really happen?” After months of waiting to get back on the court following a broken hand and two surgeries, I just wanted to play. But the threat of this mystery virus locked me in my bedroom to protect everyone I cared about: wife, kids, teammates, fans. I was the first NBA player tested for COVID-19. Thankfully, my test came back negative. But that experience hit me, and it hit me hard.”

Now that Curry has shared his story, perhaps more people will take this thing seriously.

