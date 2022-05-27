Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are going back to the NBA Finals. The last time they made it this far was 2019 when the team still had Kevin Durant. Of course, they lost that year to the Toronto Raptors which eventually set off two seasons in a row in which the team was not able to go to the playoffs.

Last night, the Warriors knocked off the Dallas Mavericks once and for all which now means the Warriors will get to play in the NBA Finals next week, where they will either take on the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics. Based on how the series between Boston and Miami is going, it is likely that the the Warriors will draw the Celtics.

Following the game, Curry was awarded the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP Award. According to ESPN, Curry was very happy about this honor, noting that it is always big to be compared to someone like Magic.

"The new trophy is pretty cool," Curry said. "Especially with who it's named after, the standard that Magic set in terms of being a champion and playing the point guard position, whatever other position he played. Just the excellence that he demonstrated throughout his entire career."

