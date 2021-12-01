Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors went into last night's game against the Phoenix Suns as the best team in the entire NBA. With their 18-2 record, many felt like they would defeat the Suns, who were due for a loss after coming into the game on a 16-match win streak. In the end, however, it was the Suns who came away with the big win as they held Steph Curry to just 12 points.

It was one of the worst games of Curry's career, and afterward, he told reporters about how it felt. Mark Haynes of ClutchPoints even posted a clip to Twitter that showcases Curry talking about turnovers and how there were a lot of things he could have done better throughout the game.

"Early in the first half, we were rushing a lot of possessions, and you could call them unforced turnovers. When there are other options out there, and we're kind of just throwing it around," Curry said. This loss is only their third of the season, and that's without Klay Thompson in the lineup. Needless to say, the Warriors are going to be just fine.

As for the Suns, they have won 17 games in a row, and they have taken over first place in the Western Conference, and by extension, the entire league. After a Finals appearance last year, the Suns seem ready to continue their reign of dominance.