Steph Curry is one of the best players to ever step on an NBA court, and he is certainly the best shooter. It is impossible to dispute these facts, especially since Curry currently holds the record for most three-pointers made all-time, and with each passing game, he continues to build onto this record, which will probably never be broken for decades to come.

Last night, Curry and the Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets, and it was yet another historic game for Curry as he was able to reach the 20,000-point milestone. This is something that has only been done by 48 other players, and according to Clutch Points, Curry was pumped about the new feat.

David Berding/Getty Images

“A wise man once said, ‘celebrate all the little moments that happen,’” Curry said. “I’ve done something that only 48 other people have done at this level and that’s pretty crazy. I’m going to enjoy it for sure. This whole year has kinda been a steady reminder of just how blessed I am to play this game at the highest level, to be healthy, still enjoy the game and still love what I do. I don’t see that changing any time soon but also, just a reminder that all the work you put in, everybody that helped you get to this point.”

By the end of his career, Curry will certainly find himself amongst some of the top scorers in the history of the game. He scores at a pretty impressive clip, and with all of those three-pointers, it certainly won't take him long to leap frog plenty of other incredible names.