This offseason was a brutal one for the Golden State Warriors as they lost Kevin Durant to free agency while also trading away Andre Iguodala. The team was able to get D'Angelo Russell via sign and trade and eventually signed Draymond Green as well as Klay Thompson to contract extensions. There is no doubt that the team is weakened moving forward and when it comes to the upcoming season, many fans and pundits have the Warriors being a bubble playoff team with absolutely zero hopes of winning a championship.

During a recent session with the media, Steph Curry was asked by reporters what he thought about all of the detractors and whether or not it's been getting to him. The three-time NBA champion explained how he's not too worried when it comes to the predictions and that at the end of the day, he just laughs it all off.

It shouldn't be too surprising to see Curry take the high road on this one, especially when you consider how confident the Warriors have been over the last few seasons. Their confidence has bordered on obnoxious arrogance and it doesn't seem like that's going to stop anytime soon.

The Warriors will have some tough competition this season, especially with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers at full strength. If you're a Warriors fan, this season might not be as fruitful as you may have originally hoped.

