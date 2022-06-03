Heading into Game One of the NBA Finals, most fans thought that the Golden State Warriors would come away with the win. They were starting the series with home court advantage and they have all of the experience in the world. In the end, however, the Warriors lost the game in stunning fashion despite being up by 15 points in the third quarter.

In fact, Steph Curry started the game on a hot streak as he had 21 points in the first quarter. Eventually, Curry cooled down and finished with 34 points. Regardless, it was not enough to make up the 12-point difference that the Celtics ultimately won by.

After the game, Curry spoke about the loss and how the team intends on coming back from it. He knows the Warriors have been through worse, and he is ready to show the world that they have what it takes to beat this Celtics roster.

"It's not ideal," Curry said via ESPN. "But I believe in who we are and how we deal with adversity, how we responded all year, how we've responded in the playoffs after a loss. So learn a lot from that fourth quarter."

Game Two is going to be a dog fight and the Warriors must win it. Going down 2-0 on the way to Boston would be a disaster and as the Celtics have shown, their defense is absolutely no joke.

