With rumors circulating that James Harden wants out of Houston, it only makes sense that fans are beginning to speculate where he may go. So far, it's been reported that the Nets, Bucks, 76ers, and even the Heat are all on his list although it remains to be seen whether or not a trade will actually go down. Either way, Rockets fans are sweating right now, especially since they don't want to lose their franchise player.

One rumor that has been truly bizarre, is the idea that Harden might go to the Golden State Warriors. During a recent radio appearance on 95.7 The Game, Steph Curry spoke about the Harden rumors, noting that he has been through this before and that fans should take it all with a grain of salt.

“What was it, probably like two or three years ago, there was a rumor that LeBron [James] was gonna leave [the Cleveland Cavaliers] and come play for us. There’s all type of stuff that you hear, and that’s all part of the small world that is the NBA rumor circles and whatnot,” Curry said. “Some of the stuff you kind of laugh at. Some of the stuff is just a part of the business but until anything happens in this league, you kinda just brush it off. It’s part of the nature of the business.”

Harden to the Warriors would be a power move for both sides, although it's fairly clear at this point that it's just not going to happen. The Rockets and Warriors are big rivals, and the former would never want to empower Golden State with one of the best players in the entire league.

