Following an MVP caliber performance that saw Golden State's Stephen Curry drop 45 points in the Warriors home-opening victory against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday night, Curry was given substantial news. The 3x NBA Champion and 2x NBA MVP, Curry, was told that he'd officially been named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team, an accomplishment given by the NBA to 75 players in which they believe makeup the league's best of all time, in no particular order.

Quite an impressive accolade for Curry, who though still in the prime of his career, is likely already a lock for the Hall of Fame. As expected from the humble superstar, the Warriors guard expressed how honored he was to be mentioned with the greats, as well as providing his opinion on the list itself and a couple important teammates he felt were wrongfully left off.

"Obviously it's an amazing honor," Curry told reporters in his post-game press conference. "It's something I never dreamed of... I remember watching the top 50 list, those interesting jackets they had, and just the names that you saw and all that. Now, you think about 25 more in the last 25 years and what its meant. So, to be on that list, it's amazing."

Steph continued, highlighting the significance of the list, considering he feels that there's still much more left in the tank. Telling reporters, "Especially while you're still playing. It means a lot. In terms of, what you poured into the game, and what I feel I have left."

As far as Curry's two championship teammates, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the 7x All-Star was honest in his opinion of them being left off the list, all things considered.

"Obviously those two guys deserve to be on that list," Curry said definitively. "Their resumes stack up with anybody in terms of winning, accolades, everything. I know it's a vote, I know there's a whole process, and that there's some other top level names that aren't on that list. It just, one, speaks to how special that 75 is, but also, how talented this league is. And I've played with two guys who deserve to be on that list as well."

"So, I think Klay [called it] a 'fuel to the fire'. I like that too."

Listen to Curry's entire post-game press conference, below: