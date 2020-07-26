By now, most fans acknowledge that Steph Curry is one of the best players in the NBA, while also being one of the best shooters to ever play the game. His three championships with the Golden State Warriors are all you need to know when comparing Curry to some of the greats. Recently though, ESPN reporter Bomani Jones called Curry a "system player" who is mostly good because of the system he plays in.

“He’s got sick handle and all that stuff. There’s something different. It’s hard to explain what it is with Steph, but Steph is somehow like the greatest system player of all time," Jones said. "And I’m not saying that to shade him. But you are not going 1-4 flat and being like, ‘Get us a bucket.'”

This led Curry to respond on Twitter in a subtle way, as he marked the return of the NBA.

Curry is a fairly savvy Twitter user so it's not all that surprising that he was made aware of Jones' comments. However, it's important to note that Jones never meant to disparage Curry's talents. In fact, one could argue that Jones' critique is not just fair, but accurate as well.

