Under Armour and Stephen Curry are releasing a special edition Curry 6 this week as a nod to the city of Oakland. The kicks come dressed in a black, fully knit upper with yellow accents to match the Warriors' "The Town" uniforms.

"This is our take on ‘Town Business'. These are true, traditional Oakland colors, celebrating The Town who supported us through thick and thin over the past 48 years," says Curry.

The full-length HOVR midsole is emblazoned with “OAKLAND," immortalizing The Town and its fans, while the entire shoe rides atop a solid rubber outsole for unparalleled traction.

Under Armour Curry 6 "Thank You, Oakland"/UA

The Under Armour Curry 6 "Thank You, Oakland" colorway will be available this Friday, May 31 via UA.com, UA Brand Houses, and at select retail partners for $130.

Limited pairs of the new colorway are also available now exclusively at the SC30 x Oakland pop up shop located at 472 9th Street in downtown Oakland. According to Under Armour, the pop-up is open 12-7 PM PT Friday through Sunday and during all Warriors' game days during the NBA Finals, from 12 PM PT until the end of the game.

