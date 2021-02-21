Steph Curry is the bread and butter of the Golden State Warriors which means when he isn't in the lineup, the team tends to falter. On Saturday night, that is exactly what happened as Curry didn't start the game due to an illness. While Curry was fully dressed up to play, he began to feel ill, which forced him to go back to the locker room, prior to a match against the Charlotte Hornets.

Following the match, head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Steph's absence and what it could mean going forward. Kerr reassured the media that Curry was only sick and that it is not COVID-related. At this time, there is no timeline for Curry's return, although the team is feeling hopeful that he will be back sooner than later.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

"Going through his usual warm-up routine, he just did not feel well at all," Kerr said-+. "And so he came back in, saw the Charlotte team doctor, went out, tried to warm up and just wasn't feeling good. And so we made the decision, the training staff and Steph and I, we all made the decision to not play him. We'll see how he's doing [Sunday]. There were no [COVID-19] protocols in place. Just him feeling sick."

The Warriors are currently hanging on to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Moving forward, every single game is going to be a fight, and we're sure Curry will be looking to come back as soon as possible. Hopefully, he begins to feel better and his illness isn't serious.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

