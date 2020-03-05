Under Armour and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry have another special edition sneaker in the works for International Women's Day, following up the "United We Win" Curry 6 that dropped a year ago. That colorway was co-designed by nine-year old Riley Morrison, who had penned a letter to Curry regarding the lack of girl's sizes in his signature shoe, and it looks like the Curry 7 pulls some inspiration from that commemorative colorway.

Similar to the aforementioned Curry 6, the International Women's Day Curry 7 sports a combination of purple tones throughout the upper. The kicks also come equipped with decorative insoles bearing positive affirmations "B Amazing" and "Humble." Look for the UA Curry 7 IWD (priced at $140) to hit retailers this Sunday, March 8th in celebration of International Women's Day.

Check out some official images of the shoes below

