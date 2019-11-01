Golden State Warriors All Star point guard Stephen Curry underwent successful surgery on his broken left hand on Friday, and the expectation is that he'll be sidelined for 3-4 months.

The incident occurred early in the third quarter of Wednesday night's 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns, when Suns big man Aron Baynes fell on top of Curry's hand.

Now down two of their All Star guards, Golden State will have to rely heavily on D'Angelo Russell and Draymond Green if they're going to stay afloat in the stacked Western Conference. Their championship odds have plummeted from 12/1 to 2000/1, but general manager Joe Lacob insists the team won't be "tanking" in an effort to improve their chances of securing a top lottery pick.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne:

"It is against every single thing I and we stand for," Lacob said. "We will fight like hell. Develop our young guys. Learn to win," he continued. "You don't get better by trying to lose. Our entire organization is about winning. And we will win. Some bumps in the road, perhaps. But we will never accept losing."

The Warriors (1-3) will host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, followed by home games against the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers.