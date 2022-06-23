Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors had themselves a blast on Monday as they got to have their championship parade in the city of San Francisco. Their previous three championship parades had been in Oakland but with their new arena across the bridge, they got to give a new fanbase something to remember for the rest of their lives.

Antics were aplenty throughout the festivities as Klay Thompson could be found running into people all while Ayesha Curry was grinding on Steph following the event. In addition to all of this, fans were getting a bit rowdy and some were even trying to go the extra mile with players like Curry.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A great example of this can be found in the clip below, which was shared by No Jumper. As you can see, a fan tried to kiss Steph Curry in the middle of the street. Steph immediately picked up on what was happening, and he was able to avoid the kiss with expert precision as he backed away and shook his head in disgust. He then went on to take some photos with some of the others fans that were hanging around the Warriors star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Jumper ð (@nojumper)

Fans love to overstep boundaries sometimes, and this was yet another example of that. Hopefully, the footage here discourages fans from attempting something like this, as it clearly didn't lead to the desired outcome for that woman.