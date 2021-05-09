Steph Curry has been carrying the Golden State Warriors on his back this season. Despite losing Klay Thompson to injury, Curry has been on a whole other level and has even brought the Warriors to eighth in the Western Conference standings. They are a couple of games back of the Los Angeles Lakers, who have fallen dramatically thanks to injuries that have plagued the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

If the season were to end today, the Lakers and Warriors would play each other in the play-in round, which would determine who gets to go to the playoffs. This would be a massive matchup that NBA fans are already salivating over. After Curry dropped 49 points last night, he was asked about potentially going up against LeBron, and he had a very interesting answer or lack thereof.

Curry just nodded silently with a smirk on his face, which just goes to show how locked in he is for this potential game. LeBron and Steph have had a huge rivalry for the better part of a decade and there is no denying that this play-in game would be a fantastic marketing ploy for the NBA.

