With the Tokyo Olympics starting next month, numerous NBA players have to decide whether or not they want to go to Japan and represent their country. Those who go deep into the playoffs will most likely skip out on the Olympics although those who were sent home early have a good reason to want to play. One of those players is none other than Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, whose team was unable to make it to the playoffs this year.

Recently, Curry was interviewed by the San Francisco Chronicle where he was asked his opinion on the Olympics and whether or not he would want to go. After all, Curry would be one of the best players on the team and they could certainly use him at the point. While Curry's inclusion on the team would be welcomed, it seems as though Curry has yet to make a concrete decision on what he wants to do.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I’m literally 50-50,” Curry revealed. “I probably need to decide in the next two weeks.” With a condensed schedule this season, some players have been expressing their desire for an extended vacation which would allow them to heal in time for next Fall. Having said that, Curry could very well become one of the players to turn down the Olympic opportunity.

The roster will be announced within the next month, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the basketball world.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

[Via]