The Golden State Warriors are relocating from Oakland's Oracle Arena to their new home in San Francisco at the $500 million Chase Center. It was back in the 1970s when the Warriors moved from 'Frisco to Oakland and changed their title to the "Golden State." The team's point and shooting guard Steph Curry has played his entire NBA career for the Warriors in Oakland, and as they leave the city they've grown to love, Curry wanted to gift his supporters with a special token of appreciation.



Steve Dykes/Getty Images

As the Warriors face off with the Toronto Raptors with hopes to take home their fifth championship in six years, the NBA star partnered with Under Armour to surprise 30 people with his Curry 6 sneakers, completed with the words "Thank You, Oakland." The recipients included his former personal security guard Ralph Walker; Warriors Director of Team Operations Eric Housen; Regina Jackson, the President of the East Oakland Youth Development Center; Yusef Wright, Steph's barber; Oracle Arena security guard Curtis Jones; Chip Varela, Steph's driver; and Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber.

Under Armour shared the touching video on Twitter. Check it out below.