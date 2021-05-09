Steph Curry and Bradley Beal have been in a heated battle for the scoring title this season and at this point, it looks like the title is going to come down to the wire. Last night, Beal had an amazing game against the Indiana Pacers as he scored 50 points in an overtime win. Curry did not want to be outdone and in his own match against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Curry put up a whopping 49 points in just 29 minutes of action.

It was a blowout victory for the Warriors and Curry could have done a lot more damage although Steve Kerr decided to bench Curry as a way to prevent any unnecessary injuries. Curry had 11 three-pointers at the time of his exit and he was steadily creeping up on Klay Thompson's record. After the game, Curry admitted that he was inspired by Beal's play.

"Of course, I did," Curry said. "I know what he's doing. He's obviously been playing at a high level, but any time somebody gets 50, you hear about it."

Now, Curry is averaging 31.9 points per game and if he keeps up this pace, he will certainly end up with the scoring title. This has been a rough season for the Warriors but thanks to Curry, they now have a real shot at getting back into the postseason.

