In Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors, Warriors star Kevin Durant came back from a calf injury and played a spectacular first quarter. Unfortunately for Golden State, he went down with a ruptured Achilles tendon at the beginning of the second quarter and the Warriors eventually lost the series. The scene of KD being helped back to the locker room is one Warriors fans won't soon forget, especially now that he is playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

During the most recent episode of Steph Curry's Facebook Watch show, Stephen vs. The Game, the Warriors star talked about meeting Durant in the tunnel and talking to him. That's when he revealed what he actually said.

"I don't know why I ran into the tunnel, I think I knew it was something serious," Curry said via the San Francisco Chronicle. "I threw a Bible verse at him just to encourage him, to keep his spirits high."

Curry also went on to say that he was gutted when he saw all his other teammates go down with injuries. It ultimately motivated him to pick up the slack although, in the end, the team fell short. Despite this, Curry was proud about how the team came so close to a Game 7 despite being so banged up.

One can only imagine what the Warriors would have done had they stayed healthy.