After losing Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets and Klay Thompson to injury, not many people are giving the Golden State Warriors much of a chance to be good next season. With Steph Curry at the helm, the team will still be relatively dangerous, especially with D'Angelo Russell joining him in the backcourt. Curry recently got to speak with Cam Inman of The Mercury News where he spoke about the upcoming season and how the Warriors are ready to take on all of the challenges they'll be in for.

“For us, our core, myself, Klay (Thompson), Draymond (Green), adding D’Angelo and a lot of hungry, young guys trying to prove themselves in the league, it’ll look different in terms of the lineups and things like that, but the expectations of how we play, that championship-caliber basketball, that for us will always be the motivation and the challenge,” Curry explained. There’s a lot to be proud of. But everybody wants a new challenge in terms of how do you get back to that level.”

The Warriors are considered to be underdogs in the Western Conference which was an unthinkable opinion just a year ago. Teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers, Utah Jazz, and Houston Rockets are all expected to be better, so it should make for an extremely interesting season.

