With three championships under his belt, Steph Curry is easily a lock for the Hall of Fame once he retires. Curry is widely considered to be one of the greatest shooters of all-time and once he comes back to the Warriors lineup, he will be on pace to break the record for most three-pointers in a career. One day, he will certainly be on the starting five of many future players' all-time teams.

Recently, Curry was asked about his own starting five while appearing on Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes' "All The Smoke" podcast. As you can imagine, Curry had some pretty big legends on his list. Curiously, he left out one of his peers, LeBron James.

“Magic [Johnson], Michael [Jordan], Larry [Bird], uhhh … oooh … wait … Shaq,” Curry explained. “Let me make sure I got my positions: Magic [at] PG, Michael [at] shooting guard, Larry [at] small forward, and power forward? … Tim Duncan.”

It's hard to disagree with any of the players Curry put on this list. Of course, Magic Johnson is regarded as one of the best point guards ever while Shaq is one of the best big-men to ever walk on the court. At the end of the day, lists like these come down to preference so you can't be too mad at Curry's picks.

Who would you have in your all-time starting five?