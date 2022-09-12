When Steph Curry won his fourth NBA title back in June, he received a special phone call while still on the court. The call came from none other than Barack Obama, who has become great friends with Curry since his Presidency. The two talk quite frequently with one another, and Curry was all smiles while speaking to the former President.

Since that time, many have wondered what Obama was saying during that conversation. Curry had even told Obama that he couldn't say something on TV as there were cameras rolling. According to a new piece from Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone, Obama was actually encouraging Curry to get NSFW, but the Warriors star refrained from doing so.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Per Sullivan:

“Minutes after his Warriors won their fourth championship, the two-time regular-season MVP clutched his first NBA Finals MVP trophy, then shouted at his haters for the camera: “What are they gonna say now? What are they gonna say now?!” His shirt was sopping wet with champagne, and he wanted to get back to his family. But Curry’s manager handed him the phone for one congratulatory call. Obama encouraged the champ to thump his chest. The 44th president “was dropping some bars,” Curry recalls — and he suggested that Curry add a bit of sauce to the new mantra: “What the f*** are they gonna say now?!”

Curry's fourth title was his most emotional win yet, and it's clear that having Obama congratulate him in real time made it that much more special. If only Curry had forgotten about the cameras and had gotten NSFW, right then and there. Would have made for quite a bit of virality.

