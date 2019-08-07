Stephen Curry and Under Armour recently kicked off the sixth edition of his SC30 Select Camp, a basketball showcase comprised of elite players from across the country. Among the young stars taking part in the three-day camp is a 7-foot junior from Minnehana Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota named Chet Holmgren.

If you hadn't heard of Holmgren before today, you're not alone, but the kid certainly put his name on the radar on Tuesday after he hit Curry with one of his patented crossover moves. As seen in the footage embedded below, not only did the teenage sensation cross up the two-time NBA MVP, he also finished it off with a swift dunk as well.

According to 247sports.com, Holmgren is ranked as the top center in his class and the No. 6 recruit overall. Check out the viral clip, as well as some additional footage of his battles with Curry, in the posts embedded below.