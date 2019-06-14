The entire city of Toronto woke up feeling like champs this morning, that is, assuming they went to sleep at all following the Raptors Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Of course, that includes Raptors' global ambassador, Drake, who has been a fixture throughout the team's playoff run.

Drake's trolling reached a peak in the NBA Finals, as he took lighthearted jabs at each of the Warriors' stars, but in the end it's all love. Following the devastating loss, Steph Curry hopped on a call with Toronto's biggest supporter to offer his congratulations.

Check out their conversation in the video embedded below.

In addition to taking calls from Steph and conducting post-game interviews, Drake also announced that two celebratory songs are dropping on Friday.

After the Raptors clinched their first-ever NBA title, Drizzy told reporters:

"This is poetic,” Drake said while wearing a championship hat. “You just have to watch it happen.The six in six. Kyle Lowry with a ring. Kawhi Leonard bringing a chip to the city. I want my chips with a dip, that’s all I know. I don’t want my chips plain. I want my chips with a dip. So bring them dips. That dynasty’s over. We did what we had to do.”

All that's left now is the celebrating.