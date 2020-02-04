Andre Iguodala is a three-time NBA champion who was recently traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Memphis Grizzlies. From the start, it was obvious that Iguodala had no intention of playing for the Grizzlies and was hoping to be traded. The Grizzlies have yet to deal the veteran and seem to be content with holding on to him as they await a better trade offer.

Some Grizzlies players are upset with Iguodala's holdout, including Dillon Brooks who said he wants Iggy traded because he can't wait to beat him in their first game against each other. On Twitter, Ja Morant echoed those sentiments with an emoji. Now, Steph Curry is getting involved by posting Iguodala on his Instagram story. Yes, it's 2020 and this is what we have resorted to.

For now, it remains to be seen what Iguodala's future is. There are rumblings he could go back to Golden State, while some believe the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers are potential landing spots, as well. The trade deadline is just a couple of days away so Iguodala's name will certainly be mentioned quite a bit this week. It will be interesting to see if he's dealt or if he's forced to stay with an organization he has no intention of playing with.

