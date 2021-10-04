Just a couple of weeks ago, Andrew Wiggins was thrust into the spotlight as it was revealed that he was the one player on the Golden State Warriors who had yet to be vaccinated. He was hoping to receive a religious exemption for the vaccine, however, it became crystal clear that it wasn't going to happen.

After a week of speculation regarding his availability, it was reported yesterday that Wiggins ended up getting the vaccine for COVID-19 and that he will, indeed, get to play this season. This is huge news for the Warriors, who need as much help as possible throughout the season. Not to mention, he is a good trade piece and without a vaccine, teams may not want to take him on.

Harry How/Getty Images

Recently, Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about Wiggins getting the vaccine and how the team feels about it all. It's a bit of a brazen question to ask, although Curry entertained it, noting that he is glad to have Wiggins on board.

“It’s nice that he’s going to be available. Whatever process he went through, he’ll be able to speak on," Curry said.

So far, 95 percent of the league is vaccinated, which is a pretty substantial rate given what the rest of the United States has accomplished. Needless to say, the NBA is leading the way in vaccination efforts, which is the real story here.