Steph Curry will probably go down as the greatest shooter in NBA history. It's easy to see why. He is third on the all-time three-point list and he still has a long way to go before he retires. Curry has had some magical games as a member of the Golden State Warriors and he has bee known as a fuse waiting to be lit. On any given night, Curry could get hot and score an obscene number of points. Curry is well-aware of his abilities and recently, he let JaVale McGee know exactly what he thinks about himself.

During an IG live session for the NBA, McGee asked Curry which team he thinks he could go for 60 against. Curry quickly replied noting that he could do it against anybody. Of course, this led to an exaggerated response from McGee who began running around his room while Curry sat back and laughed.

While Curry is certainly confident here, it begs the question: why doesn't he do it then? Listen, dropping 60 points is no easy task. However, if you're going to say you can do it against any team, you better go out and do it.

For now, Curry won't be able to make good on his promise considering the NBA has suspended operations until further notice. Although when the league comes back, we hope Curry can put his money where his mouth is.