With Kevin Durant no longer on the team, the Golden State Warriors can take all the help they can get these days. Just last week, they made strides to make sure they would be secure long term as they signed Draymond Green to a 4-year contract extension. Warriors fans are happy to have Green on the team for the long haul as he has proved himself to be one of the best defenders in the entire league.

It's been a busy offseason for the Warriors as they signed Klay Thompson to an extension as well, while they were able to acquire D'Angelo Russell via sign and trade. Recently, Steph Curry was asked about Green's recent extension and was nothing but complimentary of the player who was a staple of their three championship victories.

“I’m happy for him because he’s worked his ass off to get there," Curry said.

Earlier last week, there was a report stating how Green's altercation with Durant is what ultimately led to a fallout between the Warriors and KD. Despite this, it's clear the Warriors are committed to keeping Green on the team for the near future. If Green, Curry, and Russell can stay healthy, they will have as good a chance as anyone at making a run in the playoffs.