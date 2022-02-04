This season has been a good one for the Golden State Warriors as they are rolling in the Western Conference with a record of 40-13. The team has been going above and beyond, and with Klay Thompson back in the lineup, fans are incredibly excited about what this roster can do once they make it all the way to the postseason.

Last night, the Warriors came through and defeated the Sacramento Kings, which is certainly a game they were supposed to win. The main highlights came from Klay Thomspon who scored 17 points in just nine minutes, however, Steph Curry made the highlights thanks to a run-in with Buddy Hield.

As you can see in the clip below, Curry was driving to the basket, when all of a sudden, he got tapped in the face by Hield, who was guarding him. Curry immediately went down and the play had to be stopped for a bit as Curry was bleeding. Eventually, Curry got back into the game and finished off the evening with 20 points.

It seems obvious right now that the Warriors are favorites to win it all. This is especially interesting when you consider how the team couldn't even make the playoffs over the last two seasons. Of course, the team still needs to continue this pace, especially with Curry going through some shooting woes.

You can check out some highlights from last night's game, down below.