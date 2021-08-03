Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have agreed on a massive contract extension that will see the legendary point guard earning $261 million over the next five seasons. Curry is now the first player in NBA history to sign multiple $200 million contracts in his career.

The new deal is for $215 million over four years, but stacks on top of Curry's current $45.8 million salary for 2021-22.



Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images

Curry, 33, will now possibly be tied to Golden State through the end of his career. The star guard was drafted by the Warriors with the 7th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He's won three NBA Championships with the team, in 2015, 2017, and 2018, while also winning two Most Valuable Player awards, in 2015 and 2016.

Before the 2020-21 season, Curry told Anthony Slater of The Athletic that retiring with the Warriors is a "huge goal" of his.

"It's just understanding what the landscape is and what the situation is going into the future," Curry continued. "We want to be competitive, we want to be in a situation where we're competing for championships every single year. I want to be a part of it."

Curry is coming off of a career-best year in scoring with 32 points per game, in addition to 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

