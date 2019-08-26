Check out the highlights from Mistah F.A.B.’s basketball block party.
Stephen Curry made an appearance at Mistah F.A.B.’s basketball block party in Oakland on Sunday, and he was a marked man out on the court as locals took their best shot at the two-time NBA MVP.
As seen in the footage that surfaced on social media, Curry broke out a sweat as he teamed up with Mistah F.A.B's squad to pick up a W during the festivities. Check out some highlights from the event below.
As always, Curry has been active in the community this Summer, which includes helping rebuild a basketball court at Oakland's Concordia Park and funding a golf program at Howard University. Curry, an avid golfer himself, has reportedly agreed to pay for the first six years of Howard's men's and women's golf teams.
"Golf is a sport that has changed my life in ways that are less tangible, but just as impactful," Curry said in a statement, comparing the sport to basketball, per CNN. "It's a discipline that challenges your mental wherewithal from patience to focus, and is impossible to truly master."