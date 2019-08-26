Stephen Curry made an appearance at Mistah F.A.B.’s basketball block party in Oakland on Sunday, and he was a marked man out on the court as locals took their best shot at the two-time NBA MVP.

As seen in the footage that surfaced on social media, Curry broke out a sweat as he teamed up with Mistah F.A.B's squad to pick up a W during the festivities. Check out some highlights from the event below.

As always, Curry has been active in the community this Summer, which includes helping rebuild a basketball court at Oakland's Concordia Park and funding a golf program at Howard University. Curry, an avid golfer himself, has reportedly agreed to pay for the first six years of Howard's men's and women's golf teams.