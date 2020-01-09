Steph Curry has consistently been one of the best shooters in the NBA over the last decade. When all is said and done, Curry will most likely go down as the best three-point shooter of all-time, which is quite the accomplishment. The last five seasons were incredibly kind to Golden State as they won three championships and made it to five straight finals. This season, the Warriors are last place in the Western Conference as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are both injured.

At this point, the Warriors season is a bit of a lost cause but that hasn't stopped the Warriors from looking towards their future. There are some big-time players who will become free agents soon and the Warriors have been rumored to be interested. The name being thrown around the most is Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. On Wednesday night, it appeared as though Curry's campaign to recruit Giannis was in full swing.

In the clip above, it appears as though Curry tells Giannis "Lets do this, come on." While no one knows for sure what Curry said, it's clear he would love to be playing with the Greek Freak. Giannis is perhaps the most physically gifted player in the league and has a real shot at winning his second-straight MVP trophy. If he were to join a healthy Warriors team, they would be absolutely unstoppable.

For now, the Warriors will have to wait until 2021 before they can officially start their campaign for Giannis. Regardless, this clip should have Warriors fans cautiously excited.