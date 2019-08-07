Oakland's Concordia Park got a full makeover this week, thanks to Stephen Curry, Under Armour, Chase, and a determined Oakland musician by the name of Nimsins, who kickstarted the process.

In June, Nimsins tweeted out some photos of the depleted basketball court at Concordia Park and he tagged a number of Golden State Warriors including Jordan Bell, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Alfonso McKinnie.

"So Look Bruh, City Of Oakland Won’t Fix Our Courts. I Called 311 hella times, been waiting for almost half a year. We don't have lights, trashcans, smooth pavement, nor a second backboard/hoop. Can yall come through??"

As it turns out, Curry caught wind of the tweet while he was on his Asia Tour and he put the plan in motion to refurbish the court. According to SFGate, the two-time MVP reached out to Under Armour and they, along with Chase, funded the complete renovation.

The new and improved court, featuring Curry's signature lines like "Ruin the Game" and "I Can Do All Things," was officially unveiled on Tuesday. Additionally, Curry gifted Nimsins a custom pair of Under Armour Curry 6s.

Check out photos from the event below.