Steph Curry is one of the biggest names in the NBA right now and this season, he will have a huge opportunity to lead the Golden State Warriors back to the playoffs. Curry's play over the last few years has allowed him to win two NBA MVP trophies while also securing three NBA championships and five NBA Finals appearances. With all of this success in mind, it should be no surprise that he has his own signature sneaker deal with the likes of Under Armour.

The two have had a fruitful relationship over the years and prior to the release of his UA Curry 8, it would appear as though a brand new opportunity has arisen. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Steph and Under Armour have officially launched Curry Brand which is a division of UA but will only feature Curry-backed products.

Simply put, Curry is now the Michael Jordan of Under Armour. Of course, Jordan's Nike sneakers were so popular that he was able to create Jordan Brand. Now, Curry is getting a similar opportunity and fans can expect sneakers, apparel, and perhaps even golf attire, moving forward.

The first sneaker to be released under Curry Brand will be the UA Curry 8 which is set to arrive on December 11th. This is a huge move for the basketball star and it will be interesting to see how it plays out in the coming months.

