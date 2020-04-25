Throughout the first half of the 2010s, the Miami Heat dynasty with Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James ran supreme. Following the Heat's run, it was the Golden State Warriors that dominated the second half of the decade. For some, the Warriors are an all-time great dynasty although there are some out there who feel like the Heat were actually a better team overall.

Recently, D-Wade and Curry hopped on an Instagram Live session together and had a friendly debate about which dynasty was better. As Curry explains, he wasn't in his prime when the Heat were dominating the league and that he wishes he could have been able to test his skills against them. The Warriors superstar also had a funny solution to this debate saying they should have a match on NBA 2K to answer the question, once and for all.

While Wade had a good laugh at the suggestion, he noted that he sucks at 2K and that Curry would beat him in a blowout which isn't exactly fair. Regardless, both players acknowledged how great each other's teams were and it's clear Curry and Wade have a ton of mutual respect for one another.

