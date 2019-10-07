Stefon Diggs is one of the more elite wide receivers in the NFL and has been dominating the league with his play out on the field. If you're a Minnesota Vikings fan, he has been an absolute blessing to the franchise which hasn't had too much success over the last few years except for a less than stellar trip to the NFC Championship game just two years ago. Needless to say, Diggs is an exciting player that any team would want on their roster, especially if they're in need of an x-factor who can help win games.

Last week, rumors were swirling that Diggs was fed up with the Vikings and was looking for a way off of the team. He missed a practice in the middle of the week and his social media behavior led to a ton of speculation. Eventually, Diggs said that there was truth to most rumors which is a statement that had most fans convinced he wanted out. After a win against the Giants on Sunday, Diggs gave Vikings fans more reason to worry as he claimed he wanted to be in Minnesota but followed it up with a wink to the camera.

The Vikings have made it clear that they have no plans to trade Diggs but if he doesn't want to be a Viking, there aren't many options left for the franchise. If the team keeps winning, perhaps Diggs will change his mind as we all know that winning changes everything.

Needless to say, the NFL has become the NBA this season and we love to see it.