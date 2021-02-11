Stefflon Don Teams Up With Rema & Tiwa Savage For "Can't Let You Go" Remix

British Jamaican artist Stefflon Don is one of Quality Control's secret weapons. The SECURE rapper is known for her global reach as well as her musical versatility, and she's also romantically linked to Burna Boy, one of the most sensational afrobeat acts out right now. Last fall, the UK artist dropped a slew of singles, including the infectious island-tinged single "Can't Let You Go." The record was quickly followed by a music video that has since garnered over 5.4 million views on YouTube.

Now, Stefflon Don is back with a remix to "Can't Let Go," and this time around, the Quality Control artist enlists Nigerian singer-songwriters Rema and Tiwa Savage to help her set the vibe. The single is released alongside a vibrant and futuristic music video that transports viewers to a virtual tropical island. With huge global acts attached to it, "Can't Let Go (Remix)" seems almost destined for a second run later this summer.

Will you be bumping Stefflon Don's latest single when the weather warms up?

Quotable Lyrics

You so icy girl, I’m a glacier boy

Girl you know say me

I no fit play heart like a toy

You know other girls wan slide in baby don’t be annoyed

If them like make dem naked for my front

Only you be my choice