Stefflon Don criticized Travis Scott for his handling of the 2021 Astroworld Festival, on Twitter, after eight people were killed at the show on Friday night following a crowd surge. Don says she believes Scott continued to perform despite hearing fans' cries for help as they were crushed amongst the 50,000 concertgoers.

"As an artist, a mother and a human being I am so upset with Travis Scott," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "He saw an ambulance in the crowd while people were screaming for help saying 'people are dying' which he clearly heard but still continued to perform. Allot [sic] of kids died because of negligence."



Andrew Benge / Getty Images

After being criticized for deleting the post, Don explained that she doesn't want Scott to get canceled for his actions: "I deleted it because I hate this whole 'cancel' thing I do not want no parts of it. I am all for calling someone out and holding them accountable but this new internet wants everyone to just disappear and die after a mistake. It’s 2harsh,and unrealistic. Bring back conversations."

Scott and his fellow organizers of the Astroworld Festival were hit with their first lawsuit regarding the tragedy, over the weekend.