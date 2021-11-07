Stefflon Don calls out Travis Scott for not stopping his Astroworld Festival performance.
Stefflon Don criticized Travis Scott for his handling of the 2021 Astroworld Festival, on Twitter, after eight people were killed at the show on Friday night following a crowd surge. Don says she believes Scott continued to perform despite hearing fans' cries for help as they were crushed amongst the 50,000 concertgoers.
"As an artist, a mother and a human being I am so upset with Travis Scott," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "He saw an ambulance in the crowd while people were screaming for help saying 'people are dying' which he clearly heard but still continued to perform. Allot [sic] of kids died because of negligence."
After being criticized for deleting the post, Don explained that she doesn't want Scott to get canceled for his actions: "I deleted it because I hate this whole 'cancel' thing I do not want no parts of it. I am all for calling someone out and holding them accountable but this new internet wants everyone to just disappear and die after a mistake. It’s 2harsh,and unrealistic. Bring back conversations."
Scott and his fellow organizers of the Astroworld Festival were hit with their first lawsuit regarding the tragedy, over the weekend.