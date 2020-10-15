mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stefflon Don Shares Lust-Filled New Single "Can't Let You Go"

Alex Zidel
October 15, 2020 14:12
Stefflon Don

Quality Control artist Stefflon Don releases her new single "Can't Let You Go".


One of the only internationally-based artists signed to Quality Control, Stefflon Don has been making waves for years. She's one of the most talented young artists on the rise and, this year, she's been taking it easy for the most part. She's stepping it up for the final quarter though, releasing her new single "Move" and promising even more on the way.

Today, the UK-based rapper releases her new song "Can't Let You Go", which will be relatable to many.

The star's Caribbean influences are clear in the production of this track, which features all kinds of island-favored instruments, as well as a horn section. The lyrics describe a situation where Stefflon lusts over somebody that isn't necessarily right for her, but, for some reason, she can't seem to let go. She reminisces on all the good times they shared, unable to get the person out of her mind.

Listen to the new release below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Boy you know you can't waste time
You give me the wickedest whine
Yea mi love yuh long long time
Bently be di moto joko
You fi mek mi siding 'pon it ya photo
Mek I switch de tempo make it go slow
Till I can’t get enough

