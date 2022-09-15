Although Burna Boy and Stefflon Don confirmed their split over the summer after nearly three years together, it seems the Afrobeats star may still have a soft spot for the British rapper. Since releasing his chart topping smash hit "Last Last" earlier this years, fans immediately began to speculate that the afro-ballad was about his failed relationship with Stefflon.

So much so that the British-Jamaican star alluded to dropping her own diss track aimed at her ex, entitled "First Of All." She teased the track on Twitter with the caption, “My side of the story.” Although Burna Boy has yet to confirm whether or not his Toni Braxton inspired track was about Stefflon; she still believes he penned it specifically for her.

Stefflon Don speaks onstage in 2019 - Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

During a recent interview with Hot 97, host TT Torez asked the "16 Shots" rapper if she thought "Last Last" was about her. "What do you think?" she responded. "Whatever you think, is what it is?" Steff went on to share her initial reaction after first hearing the track for the first time. "When I heard it how did I feel? He said something in there, I was like 'Boy, that's a lie.' But, whatever."

Back in 2020, the pair made headlines after Burna Boy was accused of cheating on Stefflon with Nigerian businesswoman and model, Jo Pearl. Pearl spilled the deets on her relationship with the Grammy nominated rapper, and whether or not they discuss is romance with Stefflon Don. "It's just been like the elephant in the room that we choose not to discuss," she shared on Instagram. "we just go about things like it doesn't exist. In the past two years, he has never mentioned the person I see him with on social media to my face. That person never gets acknowledged, it's like she doesn't exist in our world."

