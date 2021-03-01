People have been trying to paint a narrative about Stefflon Don and her past, so the rapper is taking control of the situation and speaking on it before it gets out of hand.

With cancel culture running rampant on social media, artists are quick to face backlash for things they said when they were starting out. Quality Control's international rep Stefflon Don knows that, in the past, she's been problematic. She's trying to nip everything in the bud though, recalling some of the things she's said publicly and explaining that she's grown as a person since then.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"Every time I am on a blog people want to bring up my past mistakes. So let me post it here MYSELF for everyone to see," wrote Steff on Twitter. "Because you will not trick or scare me with something I my self acknowledged, owned and sincerely apologised for." She posted a screengrab from a tweet she made in 2013, calling out dark-skinned women and saying that, if they had a choice, they would "change [their] colour". She owned up to the post, saying, "Yes this was me almost 10 years ago. Ignorant and angry So I directed this tweet at a girl who shaded me for my colour. I have grown since then and owned up to my mistakes and this is not a reflection of the Woman I am today! I have apologised and moved on I hope you can too."

She also addressed the rumors that she has issues with Nicki Minaj, which were amplified in late 2018, when Steff criticized the rapper and her fans. "I love nicki as an artist ! always said this and always will," clarified the rapper on Sunday night. "Nobody can ever change that Respectfully. And hate train..I ddnt even know she was getting hate cuz I wud have kept my opinion2 myself. But a problem W her never it was fans doing the most But just know I BEEN a fan."



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

What do you make of Stefflon Don's recent comments?