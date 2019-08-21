mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stefflon Don Keeps The Ball Rolling With "HIT ME up"

Aron A.
August 21, 2019 19:19
Stop wasting her time.


As the U.K. scene continues to make waves in America, Stefflon Don's one of the brightest exports out of London. Over the past two years, she's broke into the American market and aligned herself with one of the hottest labels in hip-hop. Last week, she made an appearance on Quality Control's latest compilation project, Control The Streets Vol. 2. Now, she follows it up with her latest drop, "HIT ME up."

If Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" was the anthem to define summer 2019, Stefflon Don's "HIT ME up" might be the anthem for cutting off a summer fling. Stefflon Don dives into her R&B influence on this one while sprinkling elements of soca and dancehall into the equation. 

Although it is a loose single, we're looking forward to hearing what Stefflon Don has in store for the remainder of the year.

Quotable Lyrics
Keep it real with me
Can you keep it trill with me?
Tell me why you switched up on me?
Can you keep it 150?

