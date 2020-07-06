Stefflon Don Joins Ebenezer For Kandi-Sampled Collab "3AM In LA"

Following a fire collaboration with Lil Durk back in May with the remix to "Flaws And All," Ebenezer delivers yet another remix with help from Stefflon Don on a fan-favorite single off Bad Romantic II that samples a throwback R&B jam from Xscape singer Kandi Burruss.



Image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Ebenezer still interpolates the chorus from Kandi's 2000 single "Don't Think I'm Not" off her debut solo album Hey Kandi... for the reworked "3AM In LA." Everything is actually pretty similar to "3AM In London," with the exception of a dope verse from Stefflon Don that actually adds a fresh female element to the track overall. While most fans of the 12Tone Music artist might not even have an idea who Kandi or her R&B group Xscape is, it's always great to see young musicians showing respect to the vets of the game.

Hear "3AM In LA" by Ebenezer and Stefflon Don below, and go listen to Bad Romantic II right now on all streaming platforms.

Quotable Lyrics:

So when you're feeling good in someone spot

Just don't think I'm not

I'm still gon' get mine

I got boys on lock, baby

I don't think you're ready, for me

I ain't done I barely started

Whip it till it hurt untill a ni**a burn

Cause he don't know his friends be on me

So when you're feeling good in someone spot

Just don't think I'm not, I've been silent see

I need honesty, you say it's okay

When you was in LA, but just know Ima do the same