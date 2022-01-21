Stefflon Don Got The "Juice" On New Single

It looks like Stefflon Don might be preparing a follow-up to Secure, four years after its release. Over the past few years since the release of Secure, she's delivered several massive bangers showcasing her versatility. Not only can she rap but she's also quite a solid singer, as well. Each record opens up her artistry even further, and we're excited to hear what she has in store and how she's leveled up on her forthcoming effort.

This week, she blessed fans with her first drop of the year with, "Juice." On this record, Stefflon Don leans more towards the R&B, melody-driven stylings over light, guitar-tinged production, though she intertwines triplet flows into her verses.

Check out the latest from Stefflon Don below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Bet you know we in the building

Can't touch but I know that you feel it

I'm on the block at a hideaway

I don't give a fuck about what nobody say