Stefflon Don & Rymez Reunite For "Don Walk" Video

Stefflon Don returns with new clip.

This spring, Stefflon Don unveiled her Rymez collaboration, sharing the duo's "Don Walk" track. Per usual, Stefflon Don employed dancehall-inspired delivery over the producer's backdrop, making for a comfortable addition to both his and her catalog.

Now, the UK-bred stars have unleashed an accompanying video for the cut, revealing the greater storyline that comes attached to the song's cover art. Viewers can catch Steff andRymez among high-profile guests at a fashion show as the emcee fittingly waxes: "Walk out, do di Don Walk/Dem not even understand how di Don talk/Any man where ya der wid him a first class."

Watch the clip in its entirety up top.