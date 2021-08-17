Stefflon Don & Ms. Banks Team Up On New Single "Dip"

The British superstars' infectious single fuses dancehall, hip-hop, UK Drill, and Arabian sounds creating an end-of-summer dance track. This diverse mixture of sounds and tones is what makes "Dip" a hit. Not to mention, in the video Stefflon Don and Ms. Banks show off their intricate sexy dance skills and give viewers a one-on-one tutorial on what it looks like to "dip" and "shake that sh*t". Stefflon Don took to Instagram to hint at a Dip dance challenge (#DIPchallenge). Choreographed by Kash Powell, the moves match the sonic influences of the track well. After only a few days, the Wowa directed video has garnered more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Ms. Banks, one of east London's hottest female rappers, celebrated this win on Instagram announcing that her price, rightfully so, just went up.

It's been quite some time since Stefflon Don released an album. Her 2018 release Secure was met with favorable reviews and included collaborations with Future, Sean Paul, and DJ Khaled just to name a few. Since then, she has worked with XXXTentacion and the legendary Mariah Carey. If "Dip" is a preview of what Don has to offer, we can predict her next full-length project will be full of genre-bending jams.

Quotable Lyrics:

All the baddies feeling all my songs

Talking my shit, you know what I’m on

Big Banks with the Big Don

When I touch it, can’t do nothin’ wrong

Name ring bells, no intercom

Body banging, busting out the thong