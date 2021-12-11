mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stefflon Don & BEAM Get One In On "Beg Mi Ah Link"

Aron A.
December 11, 2021 16:29
Beg Mi Ah Link
Stefflon Don Feat. BEAM

Stefflon Don & BEAM collide for an infectious new single.


It's been several years since Stefflon Don dropped off a new body of work but her recent efforts signal a new project on the horizon. The UK artist recently graced the stage at the MOBO Awards where she was joined alongside Ms Banks for their new collaboration, "Dip." However, she's back with another effort alongside BEAM. The two connect on "Beg Mi Ah Link" which received its debut on the MOBO stage. Stefflon's ability to weave through dancehall and hip-hop makes BEAM an excellent fit for the record as they dive deeper into the Caribbean sounds to heat up the winter.

BEAM came through with his latest project, CRIMSON soundtrack last year and also appeared on Pop Smoke's second posthumous album, Faith on the song, "Top Shotta."

Quotable Lyrics
Heart attack when you arch your back
Put you pon the bed arrest you like cardiac
Gwaan go light a match when me strike the match
Mi no wah fi chat come bruck it off

Stefflon Don
Stefflon Don BEAM
