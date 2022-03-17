Steelo Brim Unveils His New Project "Eldorado Excursions"

Steelo Brim has been slowly unveiling some new singles over the past few weeks as part of the "bi-weekly sessions" series, which included singles like "My Love" ft. Arin Ray and Buddy, and "Uncle Elroy" ft. Ray and Fabolous. Today, he's unveiled his new project Eldorado Excusions in its entirety. Laced with 13 songs in total, the artist comes through with a heap of collaborations alongside artists like Vic Mensa, Problem, Chuck Inglish, Dej Loaf, Leon Thomas, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.

"Named this project “Eldorado Excursions” becuz my dad had this old Cadillac Eldorado when I was a kid and that’s kind of where I “discovered” music so to speak," he said on Instagram ahead of the project's release. "Not that it was my first time ever hearing music but it was my first time truly taking it in. That collective of music from D’Angelo’s Brown Sugar, Tony! Toni! Tone! Son’s of Soul, Do Or Die Picture This etc helped shaped my ears and when making this project I embodied that and those smooth ultra black memories I had growing up."